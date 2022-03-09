China Welcomes Iran-IAEA Roadmap on Nuclear Safeguards Issues

"It was the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA that triggered the current Iran nuclear crisis, and the United States should reverse its wrongful policy," Wang said.

On Wednesday, Wang Chang, counsellor of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Vienna, said here that his country welcomes the roadmap recently agreed by Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resolve Iran's nuclear safeguards issues.

At a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Wang stressed that China hails Iran's "constructive" role in its interaction with the IAEA and supports the IAEA in continuing its verification and monitoring activities in Iran in line with the principles of objectivity, neutrality and impartiality and in strict compliance with its mandate.

Iran and the IAEA on Saturday agreed on a roadmap to resolve the Islamic republic's nuclear safeguards issues, reportedly one of the outstanding issues in the ongoing talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Chinese envoy called on all relevant parties to intensify diplomatic efforts in the final stage of the Vienna talks and make political decisions at an early date to solve pending issues.

"It was the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA that triggered the current Iran nuclear crisis, and the United States should reverse its wrongful policy, take further practical steps, and respond to Iran's legitimate concerns, with a view to reaching a deal as soon as possible," Wang said, urging parties to create necessary conditions and positive atmosphere for diplomatic efforts.

Citing that the IAEA Board of Governors already adopted a resolution in 2015 on the possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear program, Wang said China firmly opposes politicizing the agency's safeguards issues.

China has always upheld the authority and effectiveness of the JCPOA and the UN Security Council resolution 2231, participated constructively in the negotiations and promoted dialogue, with the aim of bringing the JCPOA back on the right track as soon as possible.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States, plus Germany) and the European Union. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the pact in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. This prompted Iran to drop some of its nuclear commitments and advance its previously halted nuclear programs.

Since April 2021, Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties have held eight rounds of marathon talks in Vienna to restore the deal.