News > China

China’s PLA Ready to Respond to US Military Provocations

  • Beijing Condemns Latest US Warship Passage Through Taiwan Strait. China's military said the US was 'undermining peace' in the region.

Published 28 April 2022
China expressed its opposition to the United States sending a warship to Chinese jurisdictional waters, and warned the United States that its troops are positioned and ready to proceed in the face of any threat or military provocation.

Shi Yi, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), stressed in a statement that the passage of the guided missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG-102) through the Taiwan Strait is a provocation that puts peace and stability at risk.

Apart from rejecting the ship’s presence, the official added that China’s armed forces mobilized their naval and air commands to monitor the course of the ship, now they remain on high alert and are ready for combat.

China has carried out multiple live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait and other maritime areas since mid-2020 in order to safeguard sovereignty and stability, stemming from the continuous military incursions and visits by high-ranking Washington representatives to Taipei.

The PLA considers the drills a “necessary action” to take care of its national interests and test the joint combat capabilities between different branches of the Armed Forces.

by teleSUR/capc
