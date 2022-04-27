One-China Principle Keeps Peace and Stability in Taiwan Strait

China's historic drive toward reunification cannot be stopped, and the one-China principle runs the foundation for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The official made these remarks in light of the recent statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He said that the U.S. government is determined to ensure that Taiwan has all the necessary means to defend itself against any potential aggression.

In a regular press briefing, Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should not belittle the firm resolve of the Chinese people and their capacity to safeguard their national sovereignty and territorial integrity while condemning the statements made by Secretary Blinken on the same grounds.

The Chinese spokesman said there had been a clear statement from U.S. administrations adhering to the one-China policy since 1979, when the two nations established diplomatic relations. In this regard, he said that backing out of the commitment means pushing Taiwan into dangerous waters and an unbearable cost to the U.S. itself.

Referring to the China-U.S. Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and the August 17 Communiqué, Wang said the U.S. acknowledged the Government of the People's Republic of China to be the only legal Chinese government, as well as China's stance that there is only one China with Taiwan being part of it.

The U.S. recognition that "all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait hold that there is but one China and that Taiwan is part of China" is also reflected in the Shanghai Communiqué, Wang said, noting that "the U.S. government does not contest that position."

However, despite U.S. leaders' assertions that their country does not advocate Taiwan's independence, arms sales to the island along with official contacts continue to send the wrong signals to Taiwan's pro-independence forces, the official said.