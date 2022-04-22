China Proposes 'Global Security Initiative' to Stabilize Order

President Xi's proposal seeks to promote world peace and stability by fostering equity and justice among nations.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a "Global Security Initiative" to promote security for all in the globe while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Boao Forum.

Conceived as a global public good, the initiative seeks to promote world peace and stability by fostering equity and justice among nations. To do this, Xi defined his proposal in six areas:

-- Stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security;

-- Stay committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries;

-- Stay committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and say no to group politics and bloc confrontation;

-- Stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security;

-- Stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction;

-- Stay committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains, and work together on regional disputes and global challenges such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

With the macro thinking of top-level design and the micro perspective of solving practical problems, the initiative focuses on both real problems bearing on the security of mankind and a sustainable way to world peace.

"China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, and always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order," Xi stressed.