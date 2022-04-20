US Relations With China Harmed by Mishandling of Taiwan Issue

The U.S. improper handling of the Taiwan issue "would have a ruinous impact on bilateral relations," Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said.

Washington has been supporting Taiwan to seek its independence and supplying it with weaponry, despite the recognition of Beijing to be the sole legitimate authority over Chinese territory since 1979.

On Wednesday, China's defense minister told his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, that bilateral relations would suffer if the U.S. mishandled the Taiwan issue.

The Chinese official said that Taiwan was an "inalienable part of China," adding that "it was a fact and status quo that no one could change."

According to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Fenghe also said that China's military forces were willing to make every effort to safeguard the national territorial integrity.

In the telephone conversation, the two senior officials addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In this regard, Fenghe said that the U.S. should not use such a crisis to discredit and exert pressure on China.

The defense minister said Beijing has sought healthy and stable bilateral relations that allow the militaries of both countries to dialogue and cooperate pragmatically and added that the U.S. should not underestimate the resolve and capacity of China to protect its interests.