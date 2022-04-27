China To Cooperate With Pakistan Against Terrorism

On Wednesday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the country would support Pakistan in hunting down terrorist attacks.

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, commented on Wednesday during a regular news briefing on the very vile Tuesday's terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan. The spokesperson said that China would cooperate with Pakistan to catch the perpetrators, bring them to justice and make them pay a heavy price for what they have done.

The comments came following the terrorist attack conducted in Pakistan on Tuesday on a van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi. "We once again extend deep condolences to the victims of the two countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families," said the spokesperson.

The Chinese official described the events as a premeditated suicide terrorist attack against Chinese people in the country. It is estimated that the terrorists targeted teachers, which represents a very vile and a heinous act, to what he added that China's government condemns the happening.

Wang emphasized how the Chinese government has always guaranteed great importance to the security of Chinese citizens and institutions overseas, adding that after the attack, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions in Pakistan immediately activated the emergency response mechanism and sent qualified personnel to the scene.

Chairman PPP,Foreign Minister of Pakistan @BBhuttoZardari takes charge and immediately visited Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack on Chinese residents in Karachi.#PakChina @HinaRKhar @CathayPak @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/6HVyVBCWQc — why سے Yasir (@YasirAliPPP) April 27, 2022

He said that the Chinese officials of the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions to Pakistan called the Pakistani authorities to do their best to treat the injured, correctly handle the follow-up matters of those killed, and initiate an immediate and thorough investigation into the tragic incident, arrest the organizers of the attack and take them to justice.

According to the spokesperson, "yesterday, the Chinese Consul General in Karachi went to the hospital to visit the injured Chinese teacher, who is receiving proper treatment and recovering."

He also said that Wang noted that Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistani prime minister, offered his condolences to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday evening. On the occasion, the Pakistani Minister said Pakistan's government is working hard to carry out an in-depth probe into the incident.