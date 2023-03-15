President Xi Inaugurates World Political Parties Gathering

Tolerance, coexistence, exchanges, and mutual learning among civilizations are indispensable for the modernization of humankind, the Chinese leader pointed out.

On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping opened the "Road to Modernization: The Responsibility of Political Parties," a high-level meeting in Beijing, where the Communist Party of China (CPC) will hold dialogue with political parties from around the world.

In his speech, Xi stressed that tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations are indispensable for the modernization of humankind.

"The CPC is committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with other political parties to pursue the just cause together," Xi said, pointing out that his party is ready to deepen interactions with political organizations in other countries "to expand the convergence of ideas and interests."

The Chinese leader also called for leveraging the strength of a new type of party-to-party relations for building a new type of international relations and expanding global partnerships by fostering stronger partners with world political parties.

Xi said that countries need to explore the building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, enrich the contents of exchanges and expand avenues of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries, and jointly advance the progress of human civilizations.

"Peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom are the common aspirations of all peoples," Xi said, stressing that countries need to keep an open mind in appreciating the perceptions of values by different civilizations, and refrain from imposing their own values or models on others and from stoking ideological confrontation.

Countries need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and inclusiveness transcend any sense of superiority, Xi said.