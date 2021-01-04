China and Argentina To Strengthen 'Belt and Road' Cooperation

"The Belt and Road Initiative is conducive to deepening connectivity and mutual understanding between the two countries," President Fernandez said.

China’s President Xi Jinping said that his country stands ready to work with Argentina to promote the development of the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

“Argentina could become the biggest economy in Latin America to join the Belt and Road Initiative,” Buenos Aires Times commented, adding that such action that would allow President Alberto Fernandez to “deepen trade and investment ties with China even further.”

In a recent exchange of letters with the Argentinean president, Xi said that China attaches great importance to bilateral ties, urging concerted efforts to sustain and deepen the development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi noted that since Fernandez took office, they have reached important consensuses on deepening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in areas such as battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is a severe test for the whole world,” Xi said, adding that in the face of the disease, the two nations have stood together and helped each other.

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Argentina in the research, development, and application of COVID-19 vaccines, and will continue to provide as much support and assistance as its capacity allows for Argentina's fight against the pandemic.

500-year-old village in NW China welcomes "friends from afar" for the participation of the 2020 "#BeltandRoad" Beautiful Countryside Forum. pic.twitter.com/PhXWgcEZMd — China SCIO (@chinascio) December 28, 2020

For his part, Fernandez spoke highly of the development of bilateral relations and thanked China for supporting Argentina's fight against COVID-19.

“Facing the impact of COVID-19, countries should show solidarity, as well as mutual respect and support, and commit themselves to build a community with a shared future for mankind, a notion put forward by Xi,” Fernandez said.

He also mentioned that both Argentina and China uphold multilateralism, support inter-state dialogues, and strengthen regional dialogues.

"The Belt and Road Initiative is conducive to deepening connectivity and mutual understanding between the two countries," Fernandez said, adding that his country stands ready to push for greater development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.