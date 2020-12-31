Argentina To Become a Model for Latin America, UN Experts Hope

The safe abortion law is "a crucial step to eliminate discrimination against women and girls", Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Mofokeng said.

United Nations human rights experts celebrated the approval of the law that allows safe and free abortion in Argentina and expressed their hope that this law will serve as a model for other countries.

The law is "a crucial step to eliminate discrimination against women and girls", Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Tlaleng Mofokeng said, adding that "this law should ensure safer terminations of pregnancies."

Previously, Argentina allowed abortion only in cases of rape or when the woman's health was in danger. In practice, however, women could not legally access this procedure even for those reasons.

"Rather than decreasing pregnancy terminations, the criminalization of abortion simply led women to clandestine and unsafe abortions. Many women died as a result," the UN Working Group on Women said.

The first protest for legal abortion in democracy in Argentina was on March 7, 1984. 36 years later, December 30, 2020 at 04:13 am, abortion is now officially legal, safe and free for all women. Women have fought for so long to obtain rights of this kind. pic.twitter.com/WsQR7fg63h — Birdy �� (@Birdy44751155) December 31, 2020

After recalling the previous unsuccessful attempts to legalize abortion in Argentina, the UN experts highlighted that the extraordinary mobilization of citizens contributed to the approval of the law.

"Now it is important that the law is applied throughout the country and is not usurped by a political agenda or a religious dogma," the UN experts pointed out and expressed concern about a conscientious objection clause allowing health professionals to do not perform abortions if the procedure is against their beliefs.

Argentina's Safe Abortion Law, which allows voluntary pregnancy interruption until the 14th week of gestation, was drafted by President Alberto Fernandez's administration in November 2020.