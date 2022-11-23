Cuban President Pays Tribute to Turkish National Hero

“The Cuban delegation is here to pay its deepest respect to Kemal Atatürk, founding father of the modern Turkish nation," Diaz-Canel said.

On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Anitkabir, Türkiye.

"This morning we visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the leader of the war of independence of Türkiye, founder of the republic, and its first president. On behalf of the Cuban people, we pay tribute to the father of the Turkish people," he tweeted.

Later, the Cuban president and his delegation took a photo on the steps of Anitkabir, went to the National Pact Tower, and signed the guest book, where Diaz-Canel wrote the following:

“The Cuban delegation is here to pay its deepest respect to Kemal Atatürk, founding father of the modern Turkish nation, whom Commander Fidel Castro described as an inspiration for the Republic of Cuba. The Cuban and Turkish peoples share common values ​​that the founders of both nations bequeathed to us.”

Diaz-Canel also met with representatives of the Turkish solidarity movement with Cuba. Later, he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss economic issues.

Kemal Ataturk was born in 1881 in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire. He received a military education and became a major general in 1916.

Two years later, he led the resistance fight against the British army in Damascus and then the fight for Turkish independence from the occupying Greek forces.

Once the Republic of Turkey was established on Oct. 29, 1923, he became the first president and held that position until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away at the age of 57.