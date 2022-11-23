Türkiye Interested in Trade With Cuba, Erdogan Tells Diaz-Canel

This European country is also interested in making joint investments for the vaccine production.

On Wednesday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the Cuban President at the government headquarters in Ankara.

During a press conference after a meeting with Diaz-Canel, Erdogan said that bilateral trade between the two nations is currently "below its potential due, without a doubt, to the unilateral sanctions imposed on Cuba." However, that situation will change soon.

"We confirm our determination to increase our trade volume with Cuba to US$200 million. Our companies' interest in Cuba has increased. In the next period, the investments of Turkish companies in Cuba will increase even more", the Turkish leader.

Erdogan also mentioned that his administration is interested in making "joint investments in vaccines" and "increasing cooperation and solidarity" with the Caribbean nation.

Erdogan recalled that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) carries out agricultural projects in Cuba and that both nations provide aid for development in Africa, especially in Equatorial Guinea.

For his part, Diaz-Canel thanked the Turkish people for their support against the U.S. blockade against Cuba, and confirmed that bilateral relations will be deepened.

During their meeting, Cuba and Türkiye signed six agreements, among which commitments between the central banks of both countries and an agreement to facilitate the work of TIKA stand out.

