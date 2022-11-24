Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in China

He and Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks to strengthen their countries' bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Beijing to begin an official visit within an international tour in which he previously visited Algeria, Russia, and Türkiye.

The Cuban leader is in China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and will remain in this country until Nov. 26 developing an intense work agenda.

Diaz-Canel and Xi are expected to hold talks to analyze the evolution of their countries' bilateral relations and identify new actions to strengthen them in the future.

Previously, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said that the special friendship between China and Cuba provides opportunities for mutual development.

Cuba was the first country in Latin America to establish diplomatic relations with China, he recalled, stressing that since the establishment of relations 62 years ago, the two countries have always been trusting each other and "standing together through thick and thin."

The special friendship between China and Cuba has become stronger over time, and the two countries will go hand in hand on the road of building socialism with their own characteristics, so as to better benefit the two countries and their people, Ma said.

The Asian diplomat also recalled that China strongly supports the Cuban people in defending the country's sovereignty while respects Cuba's decision of building a socialist system in keeping with its national context, and China firmly opposes the six-decade-long U.S. blockade.