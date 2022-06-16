China, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Cooperation

"The leaders stated that Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level and are constantly cultivated," the Kremlin press service said

The Russian and Chinese presidents reaffirmed on Wednesday the high level of relations between Moscow and Beijing and plans to continue to develop cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported, following a phone call of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

The two leaders "confirmed their commitment to consistently enhancing comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation along all trajectories," it added.

The Russian and Chinese leaders also focused on "the current state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation, the amount of which is expected to reach a record high this year," the press service said.

"China is willing to work with Russia to continue supporting each other on their respective core interests concerning sovereignty and security..."

They "agreed to expand cooperation in the energy, financial, industrial, transport and other areas, taking into account the situation in the global economy, which has become more complicated due to the illegitimate sanctions policy of the West," the release added.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping also discussed the development of military ties. According to the Kremlin, it was "a substantial exchange of opinions on a broad range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda". The previous phone call of the Russian and Chinese leaders was on February 25.