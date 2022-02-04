China and Russia to Face Regional Threats Jointly

President Xi pointed out that both countries have actively taken part in the reform and development of the global governance system and practiced true multilateralism.

On Friday, President Xi Jinping confirmed that China stands ready to work with Russia and President Vladimir Putin to chart the future and provide guidance for bilateral relations under new historical circumstances.

Xi is willing to promote the continuous transformation of high-level mutual trust between China and Russia into results of cooperation in all fields and bring real benefits to the people of the two countries.

"Despite the challenges the world faces, China and Russia have stayed true to their original aspirations and maintained the steady development of bilateral relations," Xi said, pointing out that both countries firmly supported each other in upholding their respective core interests, and have enhanced their political and strategic mutual trust.

The Chinese leader also noted that both countries have actively taken part in the reform and development of the global governance system, practiced true multilateralism, and safeguarded true democratic spirit. These efforts have galvanized the solidarity of the international society to tide over this difficult time and upheld international equity and justice.

Xi stressed that China and Russia have built a bilateral relationship based on mutual respect for each other's sovereignty, interests, security and development. Within those parameters, "we will face external interference and threats to regional security.

On Friday, Putin arrived in Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. After his face-to-face meeting with Xi, he ratified that Russia and China enjoy "unprecedented closeness."

Tacitly referring to the crisis that the United States seeks to generate by using Ukraine as a geopolitical instrument, Xi said that China and Russia have pledged to "relentlessly deepen their strategic coordination" and "uphold international fairness and justice."