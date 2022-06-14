China Slams US’ Preference for Rivalry Over Relationships

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the U.S. action of granting priority to the rivalry over the relationship.

In the scenario of the damage caused to exchanges and multisector cooperation between China and the U.S., the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs disapproved of the fact that Washington prioritized the rivalry with Beijing over bilateral relationships.

During a new meeting with the U.S. National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, carried out in Luxemburg, the director of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, commented on the matter, saying that China rejects the U.S.' decision to let rivalry define the course of bilateral relations.

According to the statement of Yang, Washington's eagerness to "contain and harass" China in any way has resulted in the deterioration of the bilateral ties, affecting economic and commercial relations as well.

The Chinese official urged the U.S. administration to put first the fulfillment of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and shared gain to overturn discrepancies. He highlighted the importance of the develop correct strategic perceptions about China and translating its promises into concrete actions.

Senior diplomat Yang Jiechi noted that the US insisting on stepping up containment and repression against China will not solve its own problems, but has put China-US Relations in a very difficult situation and greatly damaged bilateral exchanges and cooperation. https://t.co/vAxrg7ZeGG — Chinese Embassy in UK (@ChineseEmbinUK) June 14, 2022

The Director of the F.A. reiterated China's repulse the internal affairs such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, and the South Sea, especially aspiration over Taiwan. He called on the White House to develop interactions with China in favor of prosperity, stability, and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Washington, Luxembourg's meeting offered the opportunity to carry out a "candid, substantive and productive" discussion on various regional and global security issues and key issues in bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Sullivan emphasized the need to keep "the lines of communication open to manage the competition between the two countries."