Putin Says the West Is Blaming Russia for Its Mistakes

On Friday, the Russian President said that the West has been trying to blame Russia for its several mistakes.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, said on Friday during a televised interview with Rossiya-24 channel that the West tries to make Moscow liable for the numerous mistakes that they have made.

Since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukrainian territory, most of the European community and the U.S. has taken some retaliatory measures that have resulted in the worsening of the crisis in the food and fertilizer sectors, as Russia accounts for about 25 percent of the world's fertilizer production market.

"Our partners have made a bunch of mistakes themselves, and now they are looking for someone to blame. And of course, the most convenient candidate in this regard is Russia," said the Russian President referring to the actual crisis in the food and fertilizers sectors.

"And say, as for potash fertilizers, as [Belarusian President] Alexander Griroryevich Lukashenko told me - it should be checked, of course, but I believe it is true - Russia and Belarus [have] 45% of the global market in potash fertilizers. It's a huge amount," added Putin.

��#Zakharova: Groundless allegations that Russia prevents grain exports from Ukraine by sea, which could cause a global hunger, is just another example of Ukrainian & Western #disinformation.



❗️ Everyone knows that the mines laid by the Ukrainian troops impede grain exports. pic.twitter.com/iqoBWZtuZt — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) June 3, 2022

The Russian head of state "as soon as it became clear that there will be no fertilizers of ours on the world market, the prices for both fertilizers and food immediately climbed, as there are no fertilizers, there will be no needed amounts of agricultural products."

Putin concluded by saying that "one thing triggers another, but Russia has nothing to do with it."