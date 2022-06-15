China Insists on Negotiated Solution to the Ukrainian Conflict

"All parties should push for a proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis in a responsible manner," President Xi stressed.

On Wednesday, China's President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which they addressed various aspects of the current international situation.

In exchanging views on the Ukrainian conflict, Xi emphasized that his country has always independently assessed the situation on the basis of the historical context and the merits of the issue, and actively promoted world peace and the stability of the global economic order.

"All parties should push for a proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis in a responsible manner," Xi said, adding that China for this purpose will continue to play its due role.

He also noted that since the beginning of this year, China-Russia relations have maintained a sound development momentum in the face of global turbulence and transformations.

The economic and trade cooperation between these countries has made steady progress, Xi said, adding that the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge has opened to traffic, creating a new channel connecting the two countries.

China is willing to work with Russia to continue supporting each other on their respective core interests concerning sovereignty and security, as well as on their major concerns, deepening their strategic coordination in such important international and regional organizations as the United Nations, the BRICS mechanism and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi said.

For his part, Putin said that Russia supports the Global Security Initiative proposed by the Chinese side, and opposes any force to interfere with China's internal affairs using so-called issues regarding Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as an excuse.

Putin noted that Russia is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China so as to make constructive efforts in boosting multipolarization of the world, and establishing a more just and reasonable international order.