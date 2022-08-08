China Reports Outbreak of New Virus

China has reported at least 35 people have contracted the new potentially deadly henipavirus.

In China, 35 people have been reported as infected by the new henipavirus which appears to be potentially deadly. The virus which spreads from animals to humans has set off the alarm in the Chinese region of Taiwan.

Chuang Jen-Hsiang, deputy director of Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC), said Sunday that Taiwanese laboratories should install standard testing processes to identify the Langya henipavirus (LayV). Research on the genome sequencing of the virus is estimated to be completed by next week.

The Taiwanese official announced a study released by the New England Journal of Medicine that indicated that a new virus had been discovered and detected in the Chinese provinces of Shandong and Henan.

Reports show that all the infected people share high fevers as a common symptom. At least half of the patients have said they have had fatigue, cough, loss of appetite, and a drop in white blood cells. A third of the patients have suffered liver failure, and eight percent have kidney failure.

"New England Medicine" (NEJM): A new animal-derived henipavirus that can infect humans has been discovered in Shandong and Henan, China. The author named it Langya henipavirus (LayV). pic.twitter.com/zAcP6gGFy1 — PingTester .net - Free Visual Network Testing Tool (@EasierSoft) August 8, 2022

The virus has been qualified as a "fatal disease" descendant from the Paramyxoviridae family of negative-strand RNA viruses. The alert came in the scenario of the remaining pandemic of COVID-19, which has killed about 6.4 million people, and several countries are still dealing with it. Research is being carried out, as it remains unknown if the virus is transmissible from human to human.

The CDC director said that the 35 infected people have not been in contact with each other, nor has everyday exposure been revealed.