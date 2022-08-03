    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > China

China FM Said Taiwan's Return to the Motherland Is Inevitable

  • Chinese FM said ratified China's position in relation to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Aug. 3, 2022.

    Chinese FM said ratified China's position in relation to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Aug. 3, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@inquirerdotnet

Published 3 August 2022 (1 hours 55 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Minister commented on China's position on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, ratified Wednesday the Asian country's position regarding the recent visit of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region.

RELATED:
Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua Reject US Interference in Taiwan

According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, the visit of Pelosi to the island is a complete farce. At the time, the Chinese official said that such actions represented Washington's violation of China's sovereignty.

Wang also highlighted that Tsai Ing-wen, who represents "Taiwan independence," has betrayed the righteousness of the great national cause as it keeps relations with the U.S. side.

The top Chinese official said that these practices would not interfere with the international consensus that there is only one China and that the return of Taiwan to the motherland is inevitable.

The Chinese minister continued to say that all those who dare to violate China's sovereignty will be penalized.

Tags

China Taiwan U.S.

People

Wang Yi Nancy Pelosi

Xinhua
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.