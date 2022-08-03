China FM Said Taiwan's Return to the Motherland Is Inevitable

On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Minister commented on China's position on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, ratified Wednesday the Asian country's position regarding the recent visit of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region.

According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, the visit of Pelosi to the island is a complete farce. At the time, the Chinese official said that such actions represented Washington's violation of China's sovereignty.

Wang also highlighted that Tsai Ing-wen, who represents "Taiwan independence," has betrayed the righteousness of the great national cause as it keeps relations with the U.S. side.

The top Chinese official said that these practices would not interfere with the international consensus that there is only one China and that the return of Taiwan to the motherland is inevitable.

Chinese SC & FM Wang Yi said #US House Speaker Nancy #Pelosi's visit to China's #Taiwan region seriously violates the #OneChinaPrinciple, maliciously infringes on China's sovereignty and blatantly engages in political provocations. pic.twitter.com/j3DUeDkQMF — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) August 3, 2022

The Chinese minister continued to say that all those who dare to violate China's sovereignty will be penalized.