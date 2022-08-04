China: Int’l Community Supports Measures Facing US Provocations

The international community has expressed its support for the measures to be taken by China in light of U.S. provocations.

In light of the abrupt interference of the U.S. in China's sovereignty and territorial integrity with the recent visit of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the international community has denounced this intrusion, at the time expressed its support for the one-China principle and to the measures to be taken by the Chinese government in response to such violation.

"The principled position of Russia remains unchanged: we proceed from the fact that there is only one China in the world, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement, highlighting that such move, represents "a clear provocation" of the U.S.

Nicaraguan government also commented on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as President Daniel Ortega condemned the U.S. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representative's trip to the island. On his part, Vice President Rosario Murillo the country will back the Asian country in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry denounced as well the U.S. inference in China's internal affairs, at the time expressed its "firm rejection of the actions aimed at harming the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the People's Republic of China." The Cuban Ministry reiterated its commitment to the one-China principle and its recognition of Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

China is entitled to defend it’s sovereignty from any threat at any cost. Taiwan China will not be another Ukraine. I’m glad over 100 countries are in support of One China policy. Hegemonic tendencies should be condemned. pic.twitter.com/MfukBvN7kY — Ngozih Chamu (@c_ngozih) August 4, 2022

Korea stud as well to support China, as a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry said of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) "vehemently denounced" Pelosi's trip to the island and "fully supported the Chinese government's just stand" to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the U.S. in the internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region," the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Ministry of Venezuela announced through a statement that the country "strongly rejects the acts of interference and meddling" perpetrated by the U.S. top official.

"We alert the international community about these actions that constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Chinese nation, ignoring (the United Nations General Assembly) Resolution 2758," read the statement issued by the Venezuelan Ministry.