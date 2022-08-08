Chinese Army's Continues Military Drills Around Taiwan

On Monday, the exercises mainly focused on the joint anti-submarine operations and assaults on sea targets.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continued its joint combat exercises and training as scheduled on Monday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.

These exercises mainly focused on the joint anti-submarine operations and assaults on sea targets. The Command's navy deployed several destroyers, frigates, warplanes, and ground-to-ship missile units in a joint anti-submarine operation.

Anti-submarine patrol aircraft, warships, and ship-based anti-submarine helicopters cooperated in exercises. These included submarine searches, simulated assaults, and defense operations.

The military drills on Sunday were focused on testing the capabilities of using joint fires to strike land targets and striking long-range air targets. The air force deployed early warning aircraft, bombers, jamming aircraft, fighter-bombers and fighter jets to conduct drills on reconnaissance, airspace control, strikes on ground targets, and air support and cover.

Supported by naval and air combat systems, the air strike forces, together with long-range multiple launch rocket systems and conventional missile troops, conducted drills of joint precision strikes on targets.

Multiple bomber formations flew across the Taiwan Strait from north to south and from south to north, while several fighter jets conducted joint drills with destroyers and frigates.

The operation has tested the tactics of systems warfare under information-based conditions, and honed and improved the capabilities to destroy crucial island targets with precision strikes, said Zhang Zhi, an air force officer of the PLA Eastern Theater Command.