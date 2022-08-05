China Rejects G7 Criticism to Countermeasures Over Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the criticism illustrates the bloc’s hypocrisy, as it was silent on the U.S. House speaker’s trip and is now speaking only to accuse Beijing of retaliation.



China rejected the G7's accusations regarding its sanctions against Taiwan after a visit by U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, and defended countermeasures such as the implementation of sanctions against the promoters of separatism.

The G7 and the European Union expressed concern in a statement that “China’s threatening actions carry the risk of unnecessary escalation.”

China has denounced a statement from the foreign ministers of the G7 calling on it not to escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the G7 statement distorted the facts surrounding the situation over Taiwan.#China #WangYi #G7 #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/m1B4qQZgur — CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) August 5, 2022

According to the spokeswoman, the root cause of the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that the White House has ignored China’s opposition and has conspired to allow the visit of the third most important government official on a military plane.

Hua noted that the event heated up the level of relations between Washington and Taipei, was a threat to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to the One China principle, the basis of ties with Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned envoys of the EU and relevant European countries to China and lodged solemn representation over #G7 and EU’s statement on the #Taiwan question. The statement distorted the facts, which is a blatant political provocation. pic.twitter.com/Xg9gSZkKQP — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 5, 2022

The official reiterated China’s position against official contacts of any country with Taiwan, blamed secessionists and external stakeholders for changing the status quo in the region, and condemned their intentions to split China and Taiwan.

“The members of the G7, led by the United States, are the face of aggression and coercion,” she added.