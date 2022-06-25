China Replaces US as Top Destination for Andean Exports

China was the main destination for exports from the countries of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) in 2021, says a report.

According to the secretary general of the CAN, Jorge Hernando Pedraza, in a statement in which he presents the statistics of the regional group´s foreign trade of goods for 2021, China was the main destination of exports with 19.3%; in second place is the United States, with 18.5%, and then the European Union, with 11.8%.

These statistics come from Bolivia's National Statistics Institute (INE), Colombia's National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), Ecuador's Central Bank and Peru's National Superintendency of Customs and Tax Administration (SUNAT).

In 2021, the main products imported by the CAN were diesel fuel, mobile telephones, light petroleum or bituminous mineral oils, gasoline without tetraethyl lead for aircraft engines, and hard yellow corn, except for sowing.

In Latin America, China is the #1 trade partner for many countries. If you exclude Mexico, China is #1. Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru … all rely on China for exports of soybeans, copper etc.



China also invests a lot in infrastructure through Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) pic.twitter.com/xM6T0REpCt — Global Politics (@Geopol2030) June 22, 2022

On May 26, 1969, five South American countries (Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru) signed the Cartagena Agreement with the purpose of improving the standard of living of their inhabitants through integration and economic and social cooperation, thus launching the Andean integration process, known as CAN.

China is strengthening its relations with Latin American countries in different areas, particularly economic and military, in the midst of aggressive U.S. policies against certain countries in the region.

