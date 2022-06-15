Moscow: US Aims to Limit Lat Am Ties With Russia and China

The Summit of the Americas did not address the concerns of Latin American countries, instead, it served U.S. President Joe Biden to promote the issue of regional exclusivity with an agenda focused on Washington’s leadership, Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.



The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, denounced today that the United States tried to use the recent Summit of the Americas to curb the cooperation of countries of that region with Russia and China.

“Behind the stage set to ensure the exclusive influence of the United States in that part of the world, one of its most important goals is clearly visible: to minimize the region’s cooperation with Moscow and Beijing,” she told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"All that Washington sells as a unifying agenda, really has at its core the destruction of the existing natural ties between various regions and alliances with Russia and China", Zakharova stated.

She pointed out that Latin Americans were intimidated by Moscow’s alleged role in destabilizing food and energy markets, despite the fact that for many years the country has maintained energy cooperation with all regions of the world on a mutually beneficial basis for all parties.

How the US is trying to break Latin America's growing relations with China and Russia (and recolonize the region)



This is video of my presentation at @socialist_china's virtual conference "21st Century Socialism: China and Latin America on the Frontline"https://t.co/sueHFB4psF — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 23, 2022

According to Zakharova, Washington directly coerced countries and companies to refuse supplies from Russia under threat of sanctions.

Regarding the Los Angeles summit, she said that it did not address the concerns of Latin Americans, while U.S. President Joe Biden promoted the issue of regional exclusivity with an agenda focused on Washington’s leadership.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that at the meeting the White House promoted decisions, some of which were at the level of interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Latin American and Caribbean states demonstrated at the summit that they are fighting for equality, not to be treated as subordinates and instruments.