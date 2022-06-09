Latin America Is Entitled to Choose Development Path: China

Ambassador Zhao said that the "cooperation" of the United States, acting for its own self-interest and with the purpose of excluding and containing other countries, is bound to fail.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Latin American and Caribbean countries have the right to independently choose their own development paths and cooperation partners.

Noting that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico hopes to build a new political and economic relationship on the American continent in the 21st century, based on international law and the principle of non-interference, Zhao said he believes this also speaks for the vast majority of Latin American countries.

Responding to relevant remarks by U.S. officials, Zhao said that the so-called cooperation of the United States, acting for its own self-interest and with the purpose of excluding and containing other countries, is bound to fail.

As the Summit of the Americas gets under way in Los Angeles, trade unionists and community organisers say their voices have been left out.



They're calling the event exclusionary and a failure - and are holding their own people's summit instead pic.twitter.com/sXSdHELErV — TRT World (@trtworld) June 9, 2022

Upholding the philosophy of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness, China conducts practical cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries in economy, trade and other fields on the basis of respecting each other's needs and interests, Zhao said.

The economic and trade cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries has grown under the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, with bilateral trade exceeding US$450 billion for the first time last year.

"This played an important and positive role in reviving the economy and improving people's livelihood of the countries in the region, and it shows that bilateral cooperation has a strong resilience and endogenous power," Zhao said.