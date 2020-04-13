China Rejects US Accusation of ‘Xenophobia’ Against Africans

The Chinese official urged the U.S. to focus on its own pandemic prevention and control, reminding them that attempts to provoke confrontation amid China-Africa friendly relations will never succeed.

China’s government refuted Monday the United States accusation that authorities in the southeastern province of Guangdong discriminated against African migrants in the process of coronavirus prevention and control.

"During our fight against coronavirus, the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the lives and health of foreign nationals in China. All foreigners are treated equally, and we reject differential treatment," Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, adding that the U.S. was provoking confrontation, which was not only immoral but also irresponsible.

Last week, the U.S. consulate in Guangdong alleged that local officials had ordered bars and restaurants not to serve African clients, purportedly out of fear that foreigners could be infected with COVID-19. The consulate also claimed that the city was forcing those who came in contact with anyone from Africa to go into quarantine.

This prompted African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat to express "extreme concern" over the issue.

Zhao insisted at a news briefing that "China's friendly policy toward Africa will never change, our friendship with African countries and their people will never waver, and we will never discriminate against our African brothers.”

The Chinese official urged the U.S. to focus on its own pandemic prevention and control, reminding them that attempts to provoke confrontation amid China-Africa friendly relations will never succeed.

As the coronavirus continues to become more severe in Africa, the Chinese government and Chinese foundations have delivered aid to the continent.

On April 6, China's sent much-needed medical supplies to 18 African countries. The aid included Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), N95 face masks, medical protective suits, goggles, gloves, temporal artery thermometers, and ventilators.

While the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation made a second round of donations to support Africa in the fight against COVID-19, aimed at all 54 countries in Africa.

"Batches of medical supplies for Africa are en route with 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, a million swabs, and extraction kits, and 500,000 gloves," the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation said in a statement early this week.

As of Monday, the African continent registers over 14,000 cases with 2,523 recoveries and 754 deaths reported.