China To Keep Supporting US in Fighting Epidemic: Spokesperson

The spokesperson recalled that many U.S. citizens gave the Chinese people a lot of assistance at the beginning of the epidemic outbreak.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that China is ready to continue to provide support within its capability for the United States in fighting COVID-19.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a routine press briefing that China "understands the current difficult situation the United States is facing."

In his recent phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that the two sides should unite against the COVID-19 pandemic, said Zhao.

China is closely following and concerned about the epidemic situation in the United States and sincerely hopes that the United States will contain the spread of the disease as soon as possible to reduce the losses inflicted by the disease upon U.S. citizens, he said.

Some Chinese local governments, non-governmental organizations, institutions, and enterprises have been providing the United States with assistance in medical supplies, according to Zhao.

The spokesperson said China noticed media reports about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanking the Chinese government for helping facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators to his state.

"I thank the Chinese government, Jack Ma, Joe Tsai, the Jack Ma Foundation, the Tsai Foundation, and Consul General Huang," Cuomo tweeted Saturday.

"This is a big deal, and it's going to make a significant difference for us," Cuomo told a daily briefing.