China: No COVID-19 Patient Died in the Last 24 Hours

China's National Health Commission (NHC) Tuesday reported that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, when the number of critically ill patients fell to 211, the lowest figure since January.

"Today is the first day without coronavirus-related deaths in China since the outbreak broke out last January," the China teleSUR correspondent Iramsy Peraza informed.

"The NHC reported data on 81,740 confirmed cases in 31 provinces. There are 1,242 active patients, 211 people in serious condition, and 77,167 discharged patients," she added.

Starting Wednesday, Wuhan will end almost 11 weeks of quarantine, which does not mean that control policies will be relaxed.

"Measures to control and prevent the epidemic are a priority and people must remain alert," local official Hu Shuguang explained and recalled that his city has only reported two COVID-19 cases since March 18.​​​​​​​

70 residential communities in #Wuhan have been delisted or suspended from "epidemic free" list after finding #asymptomatic patients. There are 6,988 epidemic-free communities in the city so far, accounting for 98.4% of the total: Hubei epidemic control ... pic.twitter.com/1IhRRnDdjH — Phoenix Capital �� (@PhoenixSquawk) April 7, 2020

"Just because there are no new cases does not mean there are zero risks in Wuhan. Prevention and control tasks they are still critical," he said.​​​​​​​

Over 80 trains are now ready to leave Wuhan for destinations throughout the country. This service, however, can only be used by citizens who certify a good state of health.

Controls on 75 roads regulating Wuhan's inbound and outbound traffic will also be lifted on Wednesday. Authorities predict that there will be a traffic spike that will last until April 15.

Meanwhile, inside the city, giant yellow fences that prevent access to residential complexes and other buildings remain, which can only be accessed if a health certificate is presented.​​​​​​​