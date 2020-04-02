China Refutes US Accusations of Hiding Extent of Virus Deaths

China recalled that a senior WHO official on Wednesday refuted unjustified accusations against China's epidemic data at a press conference in Geneva.

China on Thursday refuted several United States intelligence officials' accusations that China concealed the extent of the coronavirus epidemic and under-reported the number of the COVID-19 cases and deaths, and noted that such remarks were "shameless and immoral."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comments at a news briefing.

"China has been giving open, transparent, and timely updates to the world as demonstrated clearly in the details my colleagues and I have elaborated on China's response many times," Hua said.

On international public health security, it is the World Health Organization (WHO) and experts on epidemiology and disease control who are entitled to make a judgment, rather than several politicians who are habitual liars, Hua said.

China has always been open, transparent, and responsible in all its efforts, Hua said. "The decisive and strong measures taken by the Chinese government ensured to the highest possible extent the life, safety, and health of the Chinese people and bought precious time for stemming the global spread of the virus."

"We understand that the United States is facing difficulties, and some U.S. officials are under pressure, and we feel deeply for the hardship of the American people," Hua said. "Out of humanitarian spirit, we would like to provide help and support within our capability to the United States in the fight against the pandemic."

However, Hua said the remarks by these few U.S. politicians are just shameless and immoral. "Slandering, smearing, and blaming cannot make up for lost time, and more lies will only waste more time and lead to more lives lost."

"We advise these politicians that, at this moment, they should put the safety of people's lives and health before politics," Hua said. "It is immoral and inhumane to continue to politicize a public health issue, which should be condemned by all people of the world, including people of the United States."