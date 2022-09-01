China Rejects UN Human Rights Report on Xinjiang

The OHCHR report is a mishmash of false information and acts as a political tool to serve the U.S. strategy, Chinese diplomat Wang said.

On Thursday, China rejected the report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the OHCHR report is a mishmash of false information and acts as a political tool to serve the strategy of the United States and certain other Western countries to use Xinjiang to contain China.

The OHCHR fabricated the report based on the political plots of certain anti-China forces abroad, which seriously violated the duties of the OHCHR and the principles of universality, objectivity, non-selectivity and non-politicization, he explained.

Wang said that it proves once again that the OHCHR has become "a hired thug" and "accomplice" of the U.S. and the West to bully the vast number of developing countries.

“The mindset is, ‘We run the world!’ The knowledge and possibility of decent lives are spreading throughout the whole world. US leaders resent China’s rise as if the US is to determine whether China is prosperous or not.” — Jeffrey Sachs pic.twitter.com/K1YJkgTFiX — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) August 31, 2022

However, not even this report, dares to exaggerate such fallacies as "genocide," "forced labor," "religious oppression" or "forced sterilization" in Xinjiang, which shows that the pool of lies created by the United States and the West has run dry, Wang said.

As to the human rights situation in Xinjiang, no one has a better say than the people of all ethnic groups in the region, Wang said. In recent years, Xinjiang has witnessed sustained economic development, social stability, the continuous improvement of people's livelihoods, unprecedented cultural prosperity and religious harmony, he added.

Over 60 countries jointly sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to oppose the publication of this false report, Wang mentioned.