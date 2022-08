On Tuesday, the Chinese government announced the date to celebrate the Communist Party congress.

According to Xinhua's Tuesday report, the Chinese Communist Party's 20th congress is scheduled to be celebrated on October 16th.

During a meeting in Beijing of the Politburo of the party's Central Committee was announced the date of the event, according to the news agency.

Xinhua reported that large-scale preparatory work for the event is underway already.

During this congress, delegates are expected to elect the ruling party's new General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, a post that Xi Jinping currently occupies.

#China ����: The #Chinese Communist Party has set the date of October 16 for the start of its congress. The congress is expected to confirm #XiJinping's third term as party general secretary. pic.twitter.com/f1Fsgp9Jei — The informant (@theinformantofc) August 30, 2022

The country's social and economic achievements over the past five years will be reviewed. The formulation of the government's major policies will be carried out as well.

The Chinese Communist Party's 19th congress was celebrated on October 18-24, 2017.