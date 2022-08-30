Arizona Governor Visits Taiwan

On Tuesday, a report revealed that the Arizona Governor had visited Taiwan.

According to the report published by Taiwan's Central News Agency on Tuesday, Doug Ducey, Governor of Arizona, arrived in Taiwan.

The agenda of the U.S. official includes a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and taking part in a U.S. Business Day.

During his three-day visit, the Arizona Governor plans to hold meetings with companies in the semiconductor industry and universities that offer education in that area.

According to observers, the head of Arizona's visit to the Island will raise tensions between China and the U.S., already exacerbated by the visit conducted by various U.S. officials.

Just In: Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit pic.twitter.com/HaY9UqJ0bp — Global News (@globnews11) August 30, 2022

Last August 2-3, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China considered a violation of the One-China principle.

On August 14-15, Senator Edward Markey arrived on the Island with a delegation integrated by U.S. lawmakers. Chinese government labeled these visits as provocations and interference with its internal affairs.