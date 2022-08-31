60% Increase in Gazprom's Gas Supplies to China Jan-Aug

According to the company's CEO, Gazprom's gas supplies through the Power of Siberia pipeline to China have increased by 60 percent in the January-August period.

The Russian energy giant's CEO Alexey Miller said, "Our gas supplies to the Chinese market in eight months of 2022 compared to 2021 grew by 60%," noting that the record daily gas supplies above contractual obligations have been brought up to date on several occasions this year.

Miller said gas from the Kovykta field will start flowing through the Power of Siberia pipeline before the end of the year, helping to increase supplies to a China whose gas needs are growing.

The design and estimate documentation for the gas supply route from the Far East to China is already being prepared, the Gazprom CEO said.

The Russian businessman also said that "all contractual obligations by 2023, which we have with our Russian consumers and with our Chinese partners, to increase the volume of gas supplies to China, we will fully fulfill it."



Gazprom started designing a gas pipeline from the Far East to China



Gazprom has begun designing a Far East route for Russian gas exports to China. This was announced by the head of the company Alexey Miller at a meeting he held in honor of the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers pic.twitter.com/oW1TXduhHJ — Espirit (@EspiritV1) August 31, 2022

Over the next 20 years, Miller said that China's gas consumption growth is expected to account for 40 percent of global gas consumption growth.

He added that greater export opportunities and increased gas supply to the Chinese market are essential to the eastern program.