China Rejects European Parliament’s Resolution on Xinjiang

On Thursday, the Chinese mission spokesperson to the EU rejected the resolution released by the European Parliament, which criticized the human rights situation in Xinjiang. The parliament's document is "in total disregard of facts with fabrication and confounding black and white."

According to the spokesperson, the resolution assaults the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the Chinese government administration of the region. The Chinese official considers that the document interferes in China's internal affairs offensively; it also said that the text seriously violates international law and basic norms governing international relations.

The spokesperson said that China "strongly deplores and firmly opposes it." The official highlighted the fact that the Chinese government has taken a people-centered approach intended to protect human rights since the founding of the People's Republic of China. He said that the government has enriched its administration strategy and has developed some undertakings in Xinjiang.

The Chinese representative continued to say that human rights matter in Xinjiang has been placed on the top, offering guarantees on various rights of people of all ethnic groups, such as civil, political, economic, social, cultural, and religious freedom. This can be appreciated as there is one mosque for every 530 Muslims in Xinjiang.

The resolution passed by the European Parliament is in total disregard of the facts. It maliciously attacks the human rights situation in China’ Xinjiang and the governance of the region, and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs: Chinese Mission to the EU. pic.twitter.com/lTjLbWBFWw — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 10, 2022

The official said the Chinese region is in its best historical period regarding social harmony, stability, and happy, peaceful life for its people. "These are all undeniable facts," the spokesperson said.

The real matter concerning Xinjiang is fighting terrorism, extremism and separatism, not human rights or religion. Over time, violent acts were developed by the separatists, religious extremists, and terrorist groups, resulting in the death of several innocents.