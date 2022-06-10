China Warns of US Meddling in Its Internal Affairs

"The United States shouldn't interfere in the internal affairs of our country," a Chinese official warned.

On Friday, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore, as reported by China Central Television (CCTV).

Wei Fenghe said that Washington is striving by all means to undermine Beijing's interests. In this respect, he said that the U.S. government must quit slandering the People's Republic of China's image.

Noting that an armed conflict must be avoided, the Chinese defense minister said that "China seeks to develop relations with the United States in a way that befits two leading powers."

"The United States should treat the process of development and strengthening of the PRC in a reasonable manner," Wei Fenghe also said. Along these lines, he referred to the need for the armies of both nations to constantly reinforce reciprocal contacts.

It is impossible to use issues related to Taiwan as a means to contain #China, said Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, adding that any "Taiwan independence" attempt will be crushed, during talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore on Friday. pic.twitter.com/wtmgYroPSE — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 10, 2022

CCTV said that on occasion, both Wei Fenghe and Lloyd Austin "expressed their willingness to resolve differences and strengthen mutual trust." The meeting was held as part of the 19th Asia-Pacific Security Conference, dubbed the Shangri-La Dialogue, which takes place from 10-12 June.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Wu Qian referred to the Ukraine crisis after the meeting in Singapore. Wu Qian said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) "will respond resolutely if anyone tries to infringe on China's interests by using the Ukrainian issue as a pretext to do so."

China has repeatedly denounced U.S. support for Taiwan, which provides it with weapons despite having no official diplomatic ties with the island. China demands that the U.S. respect the "one China" principle, considering Taiwan an integral part of Chinese territory.