China Urges US to Revoke New Plan to Sell Arms to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a statement that the U.S. State Department approved the sale of naval spare parts to Taiwan's economic and cultural representative office in the United States at an estimated cost of $120 million. This transaction "serves U.S. national, economic and security interests," the text argues.
In reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday strongly condemned the arms sale to Taiwan and emphasized that the U.S. move "seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three U.S.-China joint communiqués".
He stressed that the delivery of arms to Taipei harms Chinese sovereignty and security, Beijing-Washington relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The Chinese diplomat urged Washington to reverse the transaction announced Wednesday and, in general, to stop selling arms to Taiwan and suspend its other military contracts with the island.
In this context, he warned that Beijing will continue to act decisively to protect its sovereignty and security interests.
In this way, the Asian giant made clear once again that Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with the United States, as well as the open rejection of Washington's attempts to strengthen support for Taiwanese pro-independence forces.
Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and Washington are common, as well as visits by U.S. officials to the island, despite China's criticism of U.S. support and rapprochement with Taiwan, an autonomous island that Beijing considers an integral part of the Asian giant, under the “one China” policy.