China Calls on BRICS to Tackle Food Security via Cooperation

A Chinese official called on BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation in the face of the global food security crisis currently affecting the world.

China's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Tang Renjian, made his remarks during the 12th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' meeting via videoconference. Food security and poverty reduction were the main topics discussed at the meeting were global food security and poverty reduction.

The minister highlighted the importance of BRICS countries to secure the multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at the center.

Cooperation in agriculture and rural areas among BRICS countries was the theme of the meeting. In this regard, Tang called for improved coordination of agricultural trade policies and continued expansion of associations, enhancing multilateral and bilateral collaboration.

The meeting agreed on a document regarding a strategy for cooperation on food security in the BRICS countries. A forum on the development of agriculture and rural affairs was also announced.

In addition, the minister referred to China's effective food security management. Tang acknowledged that China has been able to guarantee the food supply of more than 1.4 billion people amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.