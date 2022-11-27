China Records Record Number of COVID-19 Infections

Health authorities report the highest numbers of infection since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) recorded 39,791 new cases of Covid-19 in the country on Saturday, setting a record fourth consecutive day of infection figures.

According to the report, 36,082 patients are asymptomatic, 90.7 percent of the total. Among the 3,709 who have shown symptoms, the vast majority occurred through autochthonous transmission.

The areas with the highest incidence in this respect, according to the document, are those of Canton (southeast, 1,386 infections), Beijing (747) and Chongqing (center, 194), a municipality where one person also died of the disease.

The authorities indicated that 61 of the symptomatic cases and 224 of the asymptomatic cases correspond to travelers from abroad.

Nationwide, more than 320,000 people are isolated under medical supervision in isolation centers for being asymptomatic carriers of the virus, of which 1,600 come from other territories.

Statistics indicate that since the beginning of the pandemic, China has recorded a total of 307,802 confirmed cases, taking into account only symptomatic cases, and 5,233 deaths.

The Chinese government is currently applying a zero-tolerance policy in response to the resurgence of the disease in recent weeks, attributed to the Omicron variant.