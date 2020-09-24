China Recognizes Lukashenko's New Presidential Term in Belarus

Diplomat Wang announced that his country rejects "attempts by external forces to sow division and chaos in Belarusian society."

China expressed its support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who assumed a new term on September 23, almost two months after the August 9 elections.

"China respects the choice of Belarusian citizens, the presidential elections are an internal affair of the country," Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"China supports Belarus' efforts to protect its independence, sovereignty, and national security and rejects attempts by external forces to sow division and chaos in Belarusian society," he added.

Lukashenko took office within the term provided by the Constitution, but amid protests encouraged by opposition leaders from abroad. Chinese diplomats, however, are confident that he will restore his country's political stability and tranquility.

China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone joins free trade and innovation alliance.

The alliance includes 47 China's domestic free #trade zones. “The Great Stone joined the alliance as one of foreign special #economic areas.



via: https://t.co/N9YBdWa1zl#China #Belarus2020 #FTZ pic.twitter.com/msLmA1WSiK — Free Zone Stories (@FreeZoneStories) September 6, 2020

During the inauguration ceremony, the Belarus president swore to serve his people and protect citizens'rights and freedoms.

"He believes that it is necessary to return the country to the safe life that has always been in the Republic and to come to an agreement for the future," as reported by Xinhua.

On Wednesday, Germany and the United States warned that they would not recognize Lukashenko as the president of Belarus. The European Union announced the same position through its High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.