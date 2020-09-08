Belarus: President Lukashenko Considers to Hold Early Elections

“What I rule out categorically is resignation. I will not leave just like that,” he affirmed a month after protests broke out in Minsk to demand Lukashenko's abdication.
The president, who has led Belarus since 1994, warned of a bloodbath if he steps aside today.
“Only I can defend our country now. If I leave, my supporters will get killed,” the president said while recalling that he dedicated a quarter of a century to building Belarus.
#Belarus. Happening right now in #Minsk. Despite all military vehicles, blocked streets, threats and detentions, crowds are gathering again for the March of Unity. People came out in cities across #Belarus, such as Mahilou and Homiel. The protests don’t stop. Impressive pic.twitter.com/KI2t8ylY5W