Belarus: President Lukashenko Considers to Hold Early Elections

His announcement came days after he proposed constitutional reforms and social dialogue.

Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday admitted that he is considering allowing early elections in the country as he recognized that “I've probably been in power for too long.”

“What I rule out categorically is resignation. I will not leave just like that,” he affirmed a month after protests broke out in Minsk to demand Lukashenko's abdication.

The president, who has led Belarus since 1994, warned of a bloodbath if he steps aside today.

“Only I can defend our country now. If I leave, my supporters will get killed,” the president said while recalling that he dedicated a quarter of a century to building Belarus.

#Belarus. Happening right now in #Minsk. Despite all military vehicles, blocked streets, threats and detentions, crowds are gathering again for the March of Unity. People came out in cities across #Belarus, such as Mahilou and Homiel. The protests don’t stop. Impressive pic.twitter.com/KI2t8ylY5W — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2020