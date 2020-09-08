    • Live
Belarus: President Lukashenko Considers to Hold Early Elections
  • President Alexander Lukashenko (C) in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 8, 2020.

    President Alexander Lukashenko (C) in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 8, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 8 September 2020
His announcement came days after he proposed constitutional reforms and social dialogue.

Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday admitted that he is considering allowing early elections in the country as he recognized that “I've probably been in power for too long.”

“What I rule out categorically is resignation. I will not leave just like that,” he affirmed a month after protests broke out in Minsk to demand Lukashenko's abdication.

The president, who has led Belarus since 1994, warned of a bloodbath if he steps aside today.

“Only I can defend our country now. If I leave, my supporters will get killed,” the president said while recalling that he dedicated a quarter of a century to building Belarus.

Lukashenko's announcement came a few days after he proposed constitutional reforms. This initiative seeks to halt protests and facilitate a social dialogue.

"We are ready to carry out a Constitution reform. After that, I do not rule out the possibility of early elections," he said.

On August 9, the leader assumed his sixth mandate period after he won the presidential elections with 80.1 percent of the votes.

