Lukashenko: 4 US Satellite States Helping Destabilize Belarus

The tactics of these aggressors, Lukashenko assures, come straight out of the classic U.S. Color Revolutions textbook.

In a meeting with Belarusian political activists Wednesday, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko called four Eastern European countries—Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic—U.S. satellite states are helping Washington to destabilize his country.

Calling these countries "aggressor" nations, he told the activists that the four have been preparing the current events in Belarus for at least the past ten years.

"Now we can look back and analyze in detail all of the phases of the attempts to destroy our country, which, fortunately, we have not allowed nor will we allow to take place," Lukashenko assured, calling the organizers' tactics a page straight out of the U.S. Color Revolutions textbook.

The president said that in the past years, his countrymates have become unfamiliar with the "hostile policy" of its neighbors, but that its "anti-Belarusian" essence has not disappeared; now, he says, this policy has become full-fledged, threatening to attack the "sovereignty and even the territorial integrity" of Belarus.

"The current scenario of protests in Belarus has been prepared for 10 years in the West. Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic and Ukraine and US satellites helping Washington to destabilize Belarus" - #Lukashenko #Belarus #Minsk #BelarusElection #BelarusProtest #BelarusFreedom pic.twitter.com/bK1rQiF09I — NowBelarus (@NowBelarus) September 16, 2020

President Lukashenko also met Wednesday with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and suggested considering joint military exercises with the Russian Federation, highlighting the need to protect "common interests."

He mentioned that during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, he had requested some types of arms, emphasizing that Minsk could control the current situation not only within the country but along the entire perimeter of its land borders.

Given the complicated domestic scenario during Belarus' post-electoral crisis, Lukashenko assured that such events confirm even more so than before the need for Russia and Belarus to remain united and in no circumstances allow third parties to "open a gap" between the two historic allies.