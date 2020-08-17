Belarus: Mass Protests Against President Lukashenko Continue

"Lukashenko, go away! You're fired!" shouted citizens in front of his headquarters on Sunday.

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko Sunday attended a demonstration organized by government supporters in Minsk, while hundreds of thousands of citizens gathered to demand his resignation at the most massive opposition demonstration ever.

The protests began in Minsk nine days ago, after the announcement of Lukashenko's re-election. Today the demonstrations have spread throughout Belarus, with more participants every day.

This Sunday, while the rally in favor of Lukashenko gathered 65,000 people, the protests demanding his resignation were attended by no less than 200,000 people.

"The country will not repeat the election process. It is not possible that the 80 percent of the votes were falsified," Lukashenko said, referring to the votes he got in the August 9 elections.

❗️Entire Grodno took to the streets❗️ pic.twitter.com/PWUC7hO8iY — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 16, 2020

His opponent, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, received 9.9 percent of the votes, in an electoral process that was marked by allegations of persecution and imprisonment of opponents. “I’m the winner of these elections and I demand that Lukashenko hand over the command,” Tikhanouskaya said to the press after the officials' results release. Now, hundreds of thousands of people are demanding new elections or a full votes recount. "I will not surrender the country even after I am dead," the President said as opposition protesters shouted in front of his headquarters, "Lukashenko, go away! You're fired!"