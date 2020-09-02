Russia Condemns Foreign Interference in Belarus' Internal Affairs

Russia condemns other countries' attempts to put pressure on Belarus' government while at the same time openly supporting the country's opposition, which rejects the results of the recent presidential elections, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared.

Lavrov announced that Russia's Prime Minister, Mikail Mishustin, would travel to Minsk this Thursday to meet with top officials of the Belarusian government.

The announcement comes as Belarus' Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei affirmed that the protests in Belarus were prepared by outside forces, a situation which Minsk is dealing with for the first time.

In a press conference alongside his Russian counterpart, Makei sustained that "these are the fifth round of elections (the August 9 presidential elections) since I've assumed different government posts, but never before have we dealth with such a sophisticated foreign preparation of the protests."

Foreign and domestic forces took advantage of the elections to destabilize Belarus' sociopolitical and economic situation, Makei said, remembering that this was also done in the other republics of the former Soviet Union.

As such, Russia's top diplomat stated that Moscow would categorically block all attempts to organize provocations against Belarus from abroad.

Lavrov stated: "Those who try, by any means, to provoke disturbances, to provoke illegal activities, understand perfectly that this kind of national dialogue will leave them at the margins of history; that's why they hope things will end with extremist provocations, trying to provoke the security forces."

Moscow will "categorically block all attempts of this nature, and even more, all attempts to take advantage of the international structures in which Russia and Belarus participate by committing these provocations," he added.

"We condemn the pressure that other countries are now trying to exercise over the legitimate authorities of Belarus, while at the same time supporting the opposition that is unhappy with the results of the presidential elections," Lavrov said.

Russia has certified information that Ukraine sent over 200 extremists to destabilize the situation in Belarus, the Foreign Minister declared.

"In Ukraine, there are training camps for these extremists...according to our estimates, there are over 200 extremists trained in Ukrainian territory now in Belarus," he clarified.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected on August 9 with more than 80% of the votes in the presidential election, but the opposition has contested the results.