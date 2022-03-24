China: Engine Wreckage Pieces Recovered From Crashed Airliner

According to a press report from an official, pieces of the engine wreckage from the passenger plane that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, earlier this week have been found.

The head of the aviation safety office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China Zhu Tao disclosed that the leading impact site of the plane crash has been identified.

Zhu Tao said that most of the plane's wreckage were dispersed within a radius of about 30 meters from the main impact point, and the depth from the surface ranges to about 20 meters below ground.

The head of the fire department of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Zheng Xi said that a presumed piece of wreckage, 1.3 meters long and 10 cm wide at its broadest part, was also found in an agricultural field about 10 km from the crash site.

By 4 p.m. on Thursday, 183 pieces of the plane wreckage were found along with some remains of the victims as well as 21 belongings of the victims, which were given to the investigation team, Zheng added. He also said that rescue teams widened the search area in spite of the persistent rains that have hampered rescue efforts in recent days.

China Eastern Airlines and its subsidiaries have temporarily grounded 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft after one such plane with 132 people on board crashed earlier this week in S China's Guangxi, an airline official said Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nmhFa9Qfrm — China Perspective (@China_Fact) March 24, 2022

Flooding has occurred at the leading accident site as a result of the rain, increasing the risk of minor landslides. It was impossible for large rescue vehicles and equipment to access the area due to the narrow and slippery mountain road, the fire chief said.



The plane with 132 people on board crashed on the evening of March 21 in a village in Tengxian county, Guangxi. So far, no survivors have been found. One of the black boxes of the plane has been recovered.