The Chinese government demanded the U.S. release information about the U.S. Department of Defense Biolabs operating in Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Minister urged the Pentagon to disclose detailed information about the alleged biological laboratories placed in Ukraine, which has been actively cooperating with the U.S military, according to Moscow.

The Russian military forces operating in Kiev, said Ukrainian authorities have been destroying pathogens studied at its 30 U.S.-financed Ukrainian Biolabs. Kiev denied the accusation that it was developing biological weapons. The U.S. embassy in Ukraine stated through its website that the U.S. Department of Defense's Biological Threat Reduction Program only "collaborates with partner countries to counter the threat of outbreaks" of infectious diseases.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a press conference, disclosed that the laboratories in Ukraine are just "a tip of an iceberg," according to China's government information. He added that the U.S. Department of Defense "controls 336 biological laboratories in 30 countries around the world." Zhao said that "cooperating to reduce biosecurity risks" and "strengthening global public health" are the pretexts used by the U.S government.

The FM disclosed that the U.S. itself disclosed that there are 26 U.S. laboratories placed in Ukraine. "In particular, the United States, as the party which knows these laboratories best, should publish the relevant details as soon as possible, including which viruses are stored and which research has been carried out," he said.

#China's Foreign Ministry has called on the #US to disclose information on #Pentagon's alleged biological laboratories in #Ukraine "as soon as possible". pic.twitter.com/9Dp5g1jwDI — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 8, 2022

The Minister stated that the White House has been interfering with verification mechanisms, behavior that, according to Zhao, will “further aggravate the concerns of the international community.”

The Rio Times reported that the US embassy in Ukraine eliminated all information about Pentagon-financed bio-labs in the country from its website on February 26. According to a reporter, the embassy left a document showing that the Pentagon is funding two new Biolabs in Kiev and Odessa.

“Ukraine has no control over the military Biolabs. The Ukrainian government is not allowed to release sensitive information about the program,” stated the Brazilian news outlet.