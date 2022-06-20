China: High-Speed Rail Beijing-Wuhan Begins Operations

According to the announcement made by the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway), the high-speed train which connects Bejing with the capital of central China's Hubei Province, Wuhan started to normally operate on Monday at a speed of 350 km/h.

The company said that with this new train, the shortest trip between Beijing and Wuhan had been reduced by about half an hour, counting three hours and 48 minutes, with speed raised from 310 km/h to 350 km/h.

Regarding the overall transportation capacity of the section, the company said that it is expected to see an increase of 7 percent. The company added that, when obtained a boost of up to 15 trains, the number of seats will be increased to 18 000 capacities each day.

The Beijing-Shanghai High-speed Railway, the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway, and the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway are among the nearly 3 200 km of high-speed rails of China which operates with a speed of 350 km/h.

The regular speed operation of bullet trains on the line has been kept at 310 km/h since December 2012, increased now with the Beijing-Wuhan section, which is part of the Beijing-Guangzhou High-speed Railway, designed to operate between 300 km/h to 350 km/h.

The director of the maintenance department with the China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd., Fu Hong, said that "safety is of utmost importance. We have successfully carried out speed tests at about 385 km/h and completely mastered the technology to run bullet trains at 350 km/h."