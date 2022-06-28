China Calls on the US To Stop Taiwan’s Contacts

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, urged the U.S. to cease contact with Taiwan and to strictly accomplish the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communique.

"China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction with the Taiwan region by countries having diplomatic ties with China, including negotiating or concluding agreements with implications of sovereignty and official nature. This position is consistent and clear," said the spokesperson during a regular news briefing.

In response to a query on the so-called U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, the Chinese official said that there is but one China in the world, adding that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. He continued to say that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

Zhao highlighted that Washington must comply with the established one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communique, ceasing all forms of exchanges with Taiwan. The Chinese spokesperson said that all types of negotiating agreements with implications of sovereignty and an official nature and refrain from sending any wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces must be stopped.

"We would also like to make it clear to Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities that they need to give up at once on the idea that they could seek independence with U.S. support because the more ambitious they are, the more bitter their failure will be," said Zhao.