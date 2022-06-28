China Calls for Urgent, Decisive Actions on Palestinian Issue

The expansion of Israeli settlements "has encroached upon Palestinian land and natural resources, undermines the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," Zhang said.

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in the Middle East held on Monday, Chinese envoy Zhang Jun voiced deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and called on the international community to take urgent and decisive actions to prevent the Palestinian-Israeli issue from being totally derailed.

The continued expansion of Israeli settlements "has encroached upon Palestinian land and natural resources, undermines the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. Every brutal inch of expansion of settlement is making the prospect of a two-state solution much harder to achieve. We urge Israel to stop its contempt for Resolution 2334, stop all settlement activities, and stop further undermining the foundation for the two-state solution," Zhang said.

Noting that recently the security situation in the occupied territory has continued to be volatile, he said China strongly condemns the continued violence by Israeli security forces and the settlers, which has resulted in heavy Palestinian casualties, including children. He urged Israel to launch as soon as possible a criminal investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and release its findings in order to ensure accountability.

"The question of Palestine is a litmus test of the international justice and fairness," Zhang said, stressing that piecemeal crisis management cannot substitute for a comprehensive and just settlement.

He added that limited economic and humanitarian measures cannot erase political and security deficit, and individual national policies cannot replace long established international consensus and multilateral process, including resolutions adopted by the Security Council and the General Assembly one after another.

"What is needed for the time being is urgent and decisive actions, so as to prevent the train of Palestinian-Israeli situation from totally falling off the track," Zhang said, adding that China calls upon the international community, especially those having key influence on the parties concerned, to make genuine efforts for the peace process in the Middle East.

This would mean promoting the two-state solution with the utmost urgency, he said, rather than waiting for so-called conditions for dialogue to mature.

