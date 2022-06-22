US Seeks To Contain China on Xinjiang Issue

The U.S., with its "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," seeks to contain China and press to maintain its hegemony, Xinhua said.

According to the media outlet, this act full of ulterior motives is based on lies and condemned to failure.

The import ban on all products related to China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region being enforced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection is simply evidence of U.S. economic coercion that both erodes market principles and breaches the World Trade Organization rules.

Chinese law clearly prohibits forced labor. The law protects the rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups working in Xinjiang in search of a better life through hard work.

Xinhua said that the U.S. accusations of forced labor are false and that Washington's ban is harmful to the people of Xinjiang, who may face forced unemployment and even poverty by denying them the right to work.

The US side has repeatedly used rumors about the Xinjiang issue. Its essence is political manipulation and economic bullying under the guise of human rights in an attempt to undermine the prosperity, stability and national unity of Xinjiang#USA #humanRights #forcedLabor pic.twitter.com/T3WDbpFxOC — Nicholas Spenser (@NicholasSpense2) June 22, 2022

The U.S. actually looks to disparage China, meddle in its internal affairs, slow down its development, and hamper the progress and stability of the Xinjiang region.

Almost 100 countries at the UN Human Rights Council have unanimously voiced support for the Chinese government's policy in Xinjiang, rejecting meddling in China's internal affairs under the guise of human rights.

China and the U.S. should focus on developing their relations based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. As the world's leading economies, the two nations need to avoid conflict by boosting efforts to build a broader dialogue.