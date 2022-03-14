China Calls on US To Stop Selling Arms to Taiwan

On Monday, the Chinese FM spokesperson remarked that the U.S. should stop selling armament to Taiwan.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, noted on Monday, that the U.S. should commit to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqué and stop supplying arms to Taiwan forces.

During the daily press briefing the spokesperson, referring to a recent contract of a field information and communication system between the United States and Taiwan, said that it was a follow-up to the U.S. arms sale plan to Taiwan that started in December 2020.

Zhao underlined that the act of selling arms infringe the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqué, mainly the August 17 Communiqué. He noted that the move seriously interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, which China has always condemned.

"We warn the U.S. that playing the 'Taiwan card' is like playing with fire, which will not only push Taiwan into a dangerous situation but also bring unbearable consequences to the U.S. side," said the official, when asked about the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act 2022. The spokesperson added that none of the funds "should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities."

China Daily: Zhao Lijian urges "US to avoid sending any wrong signal to the '#Taiwan independence' separatist forces & refrain from further undermining #China-US relations & peace & stability across the Taiwan Straits," #台灣 https://t.co/LdqTYltaBp — Patricia M Thornton (@PM_Thornton) March 3, 2022

Zhao highlighted that the U.S. must do the original schema of the one-China principle, and honor its political compromise to China, the safety and stability of Taiwan Strait as well as the overall interests of China-U.S. relations.